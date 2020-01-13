HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke is reeling from a violent weekend, where five gun-related incidents happened within a three-day period.
Two of those five incidents proved deadly and police confirm they're investigating them as murders.
Two other incidents involved people being shot in the leg, with non-life threatening injuries.
From Thursday night through Saturday night, you can see from this map where each incident took place.
Police told Western Mass News this morning that, at this time, they cannot say whether or not any of these five instances are connected.
Because some of the gunfire took place near schools, an email was sent out to parents last night informing them that counselors will be available for students and staff.
High school officials also are canceling tonight's basketball games against Commerce High School. Practices will also be held earlier in the day.
The school also announced that an assembly with Sandy Hook Promise, planned for today, will be canceled as well.
We're continuing to follow this story and we'll have the latest on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
