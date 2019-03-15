SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community in Sheffield is dealing with a tragic loss of a mother and her three children at the hands of the father.
"It's very shocking. We don't have things like that happen in this town," said Dorene Boltrom of Sheffield.
The town of Sheffield is dealing with the loss of five family members.
Investigators said they believe Luke Karpinsi killed his wife and three children and then set the house on fire.
Officials said that they found his wife, 41-year-old Justine Wilbur, in one room.
Karpinski and their three year old and seven year old twins were found dead another room inside the home.
"They are just kids. Why would somebody want to harm kids? It's just so sad," Boltrom added.
Western Mass News has learned two dogs also found dead at the scene of the fire.
There is still no word of a motive. Western Mass News looked into whether any court records existed involving the family in Berkshire County and found none.
Investigators said that they were working to reopen Home Road on Friday, which has been closed since the fire on Wednesday morning.
People in the community still can't believe what happened.
"It's like, wow it's scary," Boltrom noted.
The Berkshire County District Attorney has still not released a cause of death.
