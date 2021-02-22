MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are asking the public for help after a shooting at the Magic Lantern Club in Monson over the weekend.
Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski said that it wasn't until 2 p.m. Sunday that they were made aware of the shooting, which took place at 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
"The first and only reports of this incident came from patron(s) who were at the bar when the shooting occurred," Kozloski explained.
The initial investigation found that a series of gunshots were fired in the parking lot. While a number of bullet casings were found, no victims have been identified or have come forward.
A search warrant was executed around 9 p.m. Sunday. Evidence was recovered from that search and is being processed as part of their investigation.
Mass. State Police is also assisting with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Monson Police Det. Sgt. Adam Szymanski at (413) 893-9500.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
