SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are learning more details about exactly what police officers found in the Francis Street home of Timothy Redmond.
Redmond was shot and killed Wednesday night in the doorway of his home.
Investigators also found a marijuana growing operation inside the home.
Because marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, finding marijuana plants in a home isn't always indicative of a crime, but Springfield Police told us me that what they found at 37 Francis Street definitely exceeds the legal limit of a home grower.
"In the case yesterday, the entire the basement and a bedroom were full, so that is clearly something that is not for personal use," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News the sheer number of marijuana plants in the late Timothy Redmond's Francis Street home points to an operation bigger than the goal of home consumption.
"People in Massachusetts now can have the right to cultivate in their own homes and they can have up to 10 ounces of marijuana, six to 12 plants roughly at any given time," Walsh explained.
In determining if a roomful of plants is part of a bigger growing operation, Walsh said that police also look to the technology found in a home.
"Could be from air conditioning to lights - anything that's utilized for a marijuana grow operation," Walsh added.
Whether or not Redmond was intending to sell or distribute the marijuana found in the basement, police wouldn't confirm, but Western Mass News looked through Redmond's records and found he pleaded guilty and paid more than $2,000 in fines on past drug distribution charges.
"A level of sophistication and technology and a home that would be used for marijuana growing operation is much higher than someone would be dealing for their own personal use," Walsh noted.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Redmond's murder was an isolated incident. There is no word on the suspect in this case.
