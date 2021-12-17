HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A stabbing outside the Holyoke Mall this week has prompted action in the city ahead of a busy shopping weekend
Police said it all started inside a sneaker store at the mall. Holyoke Police told us the victim was attacked twice. One of the attackers was a juvenile with a knife.
"The incident happening, in itself, is obviously is a very unfortunate situation. I'm very grateful to have the police department that we have that are going to do what they can to be sure that we avoid situations like that from ever happening again,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
Garcia reacted Friday to a stabbing that went down outside the Holyoke Mall on Wednesday around 8 p.m. Holyoke Police said officers were called to the scene outside Pizzeria Uno. They found a male victim from Springfield with a stab wound to his lower rib cage and a juvenile from Holyoke with a head wound. It’s concerning news for people in the area.
“I think it's really tragic that young people are losing their lives or being injured. I don't know what the end result was,” said Megan Burke of West Springfield.
Here's what police have pieced together. It all started when the victim and his friends were inside a sneaker store and they were physically attacked by three people. Police said that physical altercation ended when one of the attackers - a juvenile with a knife - threatened to stab someone.
Investigators said the three people attacked again when the victim and his friends were leaving the mall. It was then that the victim was stabbed by the juvenile with the knife. That juvenile was the one that police found with a head wound. The two injured were taken to the hospital. The minor faces dangerous weapon charges.
Despite this happening, Burke told Western Mass News this won’t stop her from shopping at the Holyoke Mall.
"It won't stop me. I will definitely keep track of myself and watch my surroundings,” Burke noted.
