NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of two bodies inside a Northampton apartment building on Thursday.
The bodies were found in the apartment building on Village Hill Road yesterday morning.
The scene cleared of emergency vehicles later that afternoon and now, there is what looks like a biohazard company outside of the building.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office has taken over this case and has not yet released the identities of the two people who died here yesterday, or the manner of death.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
