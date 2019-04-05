NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging about what happened Thursday at the Elks Lodge parking lot on Spring Street in the Florence section of Northampton.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said the body of a Florence man in his 30s was found in that parking lot.
The man's death is being investigated as an unattended death by Northampton Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office.
The Elks Lodge was closed all day Thursday because of the incident, but its president told us that it will be back open today.
The cause of death will be determined by the office of the chief medical examiner.
