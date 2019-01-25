WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding the two bodies found in a West Springfield apartment yesterday afternoon.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirmed that one man and one woman were found inside 456 Main Street and not quite 24 hours after the bodies were found, we are told police are not suspecting foul play.
The D.A.'s office said that West Springfield Police responded to the apartment on Thursday for a wellness check. When police entered the apartment, that's when they found a 51-year-old male and a 50-year-old female dead. They did not confirm the relationship between the two.
Investigators told Western Mass News that again, no foul play is suspected and that State Police, the West Springfield Police, and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner is helping in the investigation.
We do not yet know the circumstances behind their deaths, but a lot of our viewers have been asking about the phrase 'unattended death' on social media. That means that a body was found days to weeks after death. It's doesn't necessarily have any implications on the way someone died.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
