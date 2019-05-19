SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This is not the first time that the Aquarius Night Club has been in the news recently because of crime happening in its vicinity.
With a threat by the mayor to shut them down, the owner says he wants the facts out there.
The scene took place early Sunday morning on the 1200 block of State Street after a man was stabbed not far from the Aquarius Night Club.
Springfield Police Department acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapperboard told Western Mass News that officers broke up a fight outside the club.
The owner of Aquarius, Freddy Venegas, said that video surveillance shows that nothing happened on his property.
"Surveillance shows they walked the victim down the street and in front of the building…I know I'm responsible for my people, I know I'm responsible for my patrons. I know I'm responsible for what happens inside my building. Where does it end, where does it stop? Where does my responsibility end?" Venegas said.
Venegas said that the victim was at the club, but that everything transpired after he had already left.
"I spoke with his mom down at the hospital. The victim just came in from Puerto Rico, first time at the club," Venegas explained.
With a history of things happening near his club, the most recent being an officer shot across the street, he has made changes.
"I spent a boatload to ensure that I'm going to be covered not only inside the building but outside the building by surveillance," Venegas noted.
He said he's now frustrated after Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement, that said, "I have spoken with licensing director Atty. Alesia days this morning to move towards revocation hearings of any and all licenses. They have shown a propensity that they cannot control their establishment with that, I will, by moving to shut them down."
Venegas said he tried to go above and beyond for his business, to keep everyone safe because it's about protecting his mom's legacy.
"This was the American dream, to open up their own place, we've had it since 1991. It's always been them. Five years ago I took it over from my dad, my mom is on her death bed in Colombia. This is her legacy," Venegas explained.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for a statement regarding the fact that video showed that the stabbing did not take place on the club Aquarius property, but not hear back.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
