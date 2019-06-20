EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It has been over 6 months into recreational marijuana sales and the numbers are showing there's clearly a demand for this product, communities with stores also pulling in thousands in tax dollars.
But that demand is also stirring concerns.
Since sales began last November, more than 140 million dollars has been spent on marijuana products.
In Easthampton, they've just collected their second quarter of taxes off sales here at INSA.
It's based off a full 3 months of sales which hasn't happened before, giving them a good idea of what will typically be coming in.
The total collected: $163,131.47.
Over 200,000 has been collected since sales began here.
This does show that there is money to be made in this business, INSA a good example of that and also for doing things the right way.
Because where there's money to be made there are also people looking to take advantage of you.
The Secretary of State William Galvin issued a warning to potential investors of this booming industry that some businesses are looking to sell you unregistered securities for investments.
Galvin said this is against the law, and potential investors need to be cautious of that as these sort of crimes tend to lead to a loss of funds altogether.
One factor driving this sort of fraud is that marijuana is federally illegal, so potential investors into marijuana-related businesses are limited in where they can get loans.
Some state and federal banks refuse to do business in the marijuana field.
Galvin said those committing this sort of crime know this and are exploiting it.
