Investigation into Adams house fire continues.

ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The office of the State Fire Marshal has confirmed that a fire that broke out at a home on East Road Tuesday was intentionally set.
According to Athol Fire officials, around 1:30 p.m., firefighters and police officers were called to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 100 block of East Road.
Dispatchers informed crews that were already on their way to the scene that they had received reports that smoke and fire was emitting from the residence.
Upon arrival, firefighters were informed by police officials that, based off of reports that they had received from witnesses, family members, and friends of the family, that the fire might have been intentionally set and that an undisclosed amount of firearms had been stolen from the home.
Due to the severity of the smoke and flames, Adams Fire officials immediately sounded a first alarm, which requires that additional resources be brought in.
Firefighters then proceeded to tackle the flames on the outside before proceeding to the inside of the home.
Members of the North Adams, Cheshire, and Clarksburg Fire Departments, as well as the Northern Berkshire Ambulance, were all called in to assist.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or if the occupants that resided at the residence were displaced.
The State Fire Marshal was also called in shortly after the fire was extinguished.
Jennifer Mieth, a representative of the Department of Fire Services, tells Western Mass News that, upon further investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.
Shortly after the fire was doused, police were able to develop a person of interest, 34-year-old Courtney Cross, in connection to the incident.
We're told that Cross had fled to Pittsfield, where he had been involved in a domestic dispute.
Police then requested that a lockdown at the area schools be put in place as a precautionary measure.
A countywide be on the lookout alert was also issued for Cross and the vehicle he may have been driving.
Around 3:15 that afternoon, Lenox Police officers had attempted to pull over the vehicle that was being operated by the suspect in question, but the operator failed to stop and led officials on a pursuit that concluded in the town of Lanesborough near the Berkshire Mall.
After a short standoff with police, officials were able to take Cross into custody.
We're told that he was arraigned in North Adams District Court sometime last week.
A list of charges Cross is facing has not yet been provided.
This incident remains under investigation by several agencies, including the office of the State Fire Marshal.
