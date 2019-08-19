SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunderland Police are still asking for the public's help after a woman says she was nearly abducted while running along Route 47 with her dog on Sunday morning.
She says a man driving in the opposite direction stopped and tried to get her inside of his car.
Luckily, a woman in Sunderland was only three tenths of a mile from the police station when a man approached her on her run Sunday morning.
Since our story aired yesterday, they’ve received multiple tips, including surveillance video that is giving them a better look at the vehicle involved.
I believe she could see the station from where she was was just down the street. She was on her way home.
A close call in Sunderland for a woman out for a run with her dog, along Route 47 at about 9:30 Sunday morning.
At first, details on the investigation were limited, but now, thanks to the help of a surveillance video, Sunderland police are following a new lead.
"We have received some information. We are dissecting some great video we received. We believe that we have a really good image of at least the SUV. It looks more like an older model, GMC, Chevy Blazer," says Sunderland Police Capt. Erik Demetropoulos.
While the investigation is still ongoing, Capt. Demetropoulos tells Western Mass News they don't think there is an immediate threat to the public.
"We don’t have any evidence to show that this was either isolated or larger type thing, but we just want to make sure everyone is more aware of their surroundings," stated Capt. Demetropoulos.
But if you find yourself in a similar situation, he does have some advice.
"90% of self defense is awareness. You want to be aware of everything around you and always maintain your safety. Try to run to somebody. She had her dog with her. Make sure people know where you’re going, your route to make sure that, if you’re not back, they know where to check, and, when running and biking, make sure that you’re aware of what’s coming at you," said Capt. Demetropoulos.
Advice that Longmeadow's fleet manager Kat Morrissey agrees with, and that is why they carry two specific products to help runners stay safe.
"Pepper spray in the store. There’s also a ton of other smaller weapons and things you can have them hold and carry on you while you’re running," Morrissey tells us.
There are also special headphones that allow you to enjoy music while also being aware of your surroundings.
"A Boeing conduction headphones. It's outside your ears so you can hear everything around you and you’re not as distracted when you’re running. It’s unfortunate that we have to pay attention to those things, but it’s better to be safe than sorry," added Morrissey.
Again, this investigation is still on going and, if you have any information at all, you are asked to contact the Sunderland Police Department.
