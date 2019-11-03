AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a farm in Amherst this morning.
We're told crews were on-scene just before 6:00 a.m.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson confirmed that three horses died and one person was taken to the hospital.
We're told that the residents had smoke detectors in the barn, which alerted them to the fire.
Someone nearby told Western Mass News he first saw the flames around 6:15 this morning.
"The fire was terrible. It took the whole building out. There used to be a barn there where that smoke is and horses would be around there, but it’s just gone now. This is a big loss for the community. This farm here is always busy. They just had a horse show yesterday," local resident Terrance Proctor tells us.
Chief Nelson says that the farm has completely burned down, adding that the fire is not considered suspicious.
According to officials, this is the second major fire in Amherst in the last 48 hours and the third in a week.
A GoFundMe has been created to help the farm.
After just four hours, it already has raised almost $4,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
To learn how you can help out Muddy Brook Farms, you can click or tap here for more information.
