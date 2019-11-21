SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials arrested a 68-year-old Springfield man Thursday morning following an investigation into drug distribution.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives had been investigating drug distribution out of 68-year-old Springfield resident Henry Lockett's home on Sycamore Street.
Authorities were able to detain Lockett around 11:00 a.m. on Bay Street.
Walsh says that Lockett had an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine in his coat pocket at the time he was detained.
A search of Lockett's car resulted in the seizure of additional amounts of crack cocaine.
Lockett was then placed under arrest and was taken to the Springfield Police Department for booking.
Authorities then proceeded to execute a search warrant at Lockett's home, where they recovered forty-six grams of crack cocaine, four bags of heroin, and $347.
Lockett is expected to appear in court within the coming days, where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Cocaine trafficking (36-100 grams)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
This is the third time in the last four years that Springfield Police have arrested Lockett on drug distribution charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.