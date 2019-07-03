Investigation into drug trafficking in Monson results in two arrests.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug trafficking investigation at a local housing complex.
Monson Police officials tell us that, around 12:15 p.m., members of District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and Monson Police officers arrested 39-year-old Benjamin Padua and 18-year-old Omar Concepcion, both of Springfield, after officials intercepted a delivery to an apartment at Colonial Village.
While the circumstances surrounding the arrests remain limited at this time, police say that both men were arrested in the area of Colonial Village.
Officials were able to seize 417 bags of, what is believed to be, heroin, over five grams of, what is believed to be, cocaine, and over $4,800 in cash.
Both suspects were charged with distribution of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Officials have set both Padua and Concepion's bails at $500 cash, and both suspects are suspected to appear in court over the coming days for their arraignments.
These arrests comes just days after local, state, and federal officials culminated a week-long sweep across crime "hot spots", which resulted in over thirty arrests.
"This is going to go on. This is not terminating today," Hampden County District Attorney stated during a June 28 press conference.
