WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic World War II-era plane, taking people up in the sky, came crashing down just outside of Bradley International Airport this morning.
It looks quiet now, but a much different scene today as dozens of crews responded to that firey crash that killed seven and injured several others.
The NTSB officials landed in Windsor Locks around 4, confronted with photos, aerial footage, and dozens of eyewitness accounts to comb through.
They have limited details, but we reached out to a pilot who's familiar with vintage aircrafts.
"Our mission is to determine what happened, why it happened, and to prevent it from happening again," NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy tells us.
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board confirm the B-17 Flying Fortress was struggling to fly just five minutes after takeoff.
"At about 9:50, the crew contacted the tower and reported an issue with the airplane," continued Homendy.
An attempt to land on runway six went awry.
"The plane veered to the right, crossed over a grassy area, crossed over the taxiway, and impacted a deicing facility," explained Homendy.
Two airport employees and a firefighter were injured on the ground.
Of the thirteen people on the flight, all adults, seven have died.
"There are six survivors and they're in various conditions of medical condition, ranging from minor injuries to critical," Jim Rovella, the Commissioner of Emergency Services and Public Protection, stated.
Now the NTSB, tasked with gathering witness statements and flight records, explains where their investigation goes from here.
"The history of this aircraft and how it was maintained, that's part of the information we'll be seeking. What inspection requirements are, that's part of our investigation," says Homendy.
Western Mass News spoke with Miguel Estremera over video chat.
Estremera is a pilot who is familiar with vintage aircraft.
He says the B-17 flying fortress should have been subject to regular inspection.
"Especially if that airplane is being used, like in this case, to offer rides to the public and what not. So let's say a fifty-hour inspection, so every fifty hours of flight time, an inspection will happen," said Estremera.
He also says the flight's fuel is different from modern jet fuel, but says they pose similar dangers in a crash.
"I fly a 737 and we use jet fuel, and honestly, there's really no difference as far as that's concerned," stated Estremera.
Until the specific details are uncovered, officials say other, more heart-wrenching pieces of information are expected in the days ahead.
"There is a story unfolding about a very courageous individual that went toward the plane and assisted folks in getting out. There's also some stories that will unfold later about folks that were on that plane that were able to open a hatch and assist others in leaving," noted Rovella.
Bradley Airport released a statement saying:
"The entire Bradley International Airport community is deeply saddened by today's tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families."
NTSB officials predict the official cause of the crash won't be released for another twelve to eighteen months, but a preliminary report is expected in ten days.
Since the accident happened this morning, we have received pictures and videos into our newsroom.
Right now, the NTSB is asking anyone with this type of information to send it to them.
They say it will help in the investigation.
