Investigation into illegal drug, gang activity in Springfield results in four arrests.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police made four arrests earlier this week following an extensive investigation into illegal drug and gang activity in the city's North End.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the department's narcotics detectives, under the direction of Capt. Brian Keenan, arrested three suspects, later identified as 39-year-old Malvin Rodriguez, 29-year-old Robert Ortiz-Santiago, and 29-year-old Edwin Morales, all of Springfield, around 2:30 Thursday afternoon on the 0-100 of Osgood Street.
Officials also arrested 33-year-old Springfield resident Wilbert Cabrera on the 2400 block of Main Street.
Authorities seized forty-four bags of cocaine and forty-five bags of heroin upon searching Rodriguez.
Detectives also seized thirty-seven bags after searching Ortiz-Santiago.
All four suspects were charged with distribution of a Class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Rodriguez was also charged with possession of a Class B drug and four default warrants.
Morales was also charged with a default warrant.
This is not Ortiz-Santiago's first run-in with Springfield Police.
Walsh says that Ortiz-Santiago had been taken into custody by Springfield officers on drug distribution charges back in September.
All four suspects are expected to appear in court within the coming days for their arraignment.
