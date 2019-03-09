Investigation into smoking vehicle inside MGM garage causes headaches for drivers.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In addition to the sold-out Springfield Thunderbirds game Saturday night, an investigation inside the MGM Springfield parking garage caused greater headaches for travelers driving along East Columbus Avenue.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells Western Mass News that firefighters were called to a report of a car fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage at MGM Springfield shortly before 9:30 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they found that there was a minor amount of smoke coming from one of the parked vehicles, which was caused by a smoldering wire that was in the vehicle's center console.
Leger added that no flames were emitting from the vehicle, and that the vehicle sustained a minor amount of damage.
An estimated cost of the damage has not been released yet.
No injuries were reported.
