SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one person injured.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that police were called to Putnam Circle around 11:00 Friday night after receiving several reports of shots fired.
As police responded to the scene, they also received a 911 call about a gunshot victim in the Springfield Plaza.
When officers arrived on scene at the Springfield Plaza, they located two parties inside a vehicle in front of the entrance to the Stop & Shop parking lot, one of which was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim had been shot on Putnam Circle, and that a second party had taken the victim away from the scene by car.
The two parties later stopped at the Stop & Shop parking lot, where the second party, who was uninjured, called 911 to report the incident.
When police arrived on scene to investigate the report of shots fired on Putnam Circle, they immediately closed the street down as they continued to investigate.
Our crew on scene reported that police had placed evidence markers along different parts of the road, but it is unclear how many, or if any, shell casings were recovered from the scene on Putnam Circle.
Walsh adds that, after the victim was taken to the hospital, the second party stayed on scene and is fully cooperating with police.
Further details regarding the role the second party played in the incident have not yet been made available, and it is unclear if any arrests have been made yet in connection to the incident.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please call 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
