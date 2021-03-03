(WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people are under arrest following a lengthy investigation by local, state, and federal agencies.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that in February 2020, members of their department began an investigation into the source of a heroin supply in Hampden County.
"The investigation involved purchases of large quantities of heroin bundled into 'half packs' – a common form of packaging in western Massachusetts each consisting of 50 dosage units, or one gram, of the drug," Procopio explained.
Authorities reportedly uncovered that 29-year-old Enrique Alicea of West Springfield was the alleged source and the investigation continued.
Hundreds of hours of surveillance were conducted and members and customers of Alicea's organization were identified including, according to Procopio, "a violent Springfield crew with a history of firearms, assault, and drug crimes." Investigators also determined how the drugs were transported between Springfield and New York state.
Tuesday afternoon, the four suspects were arrested by local, state, and federal officers. Searches were also conducted on four residences and three vehicles, during which a pistol, approximately 500 grams of heroin, and approximately $20,000 in cash were seized.
Alicea, as well as 29-year-old Joshua Vazquez of Springfield and 69-year-old Jose Alicea of West Springfield, have been charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Todd Cruzado, 33, of Springfield is facing charges including possession of a firearm without a license to carry, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, and possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute.
The investigation is ongoing and the cases will be prosecuted by the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
