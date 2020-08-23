springfield fire department generic.jpg

(Photo courtesy Springfield Fire Department) 

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled flames at a commercial building on Locust Street early Sunday morning, Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.

The 312 Locust St. building was vacant, he said, and there were no injuries.

The Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire which extended into the building roof. It is unclear where the fire started at this time, Piemonte said.

The building hosted the old Red Lion Cafe before it closed, he said.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

