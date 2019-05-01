SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is under arrest for allegedly trafficking heroin.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that the investigation began after an overdose death in January in Longmeadow.
As a result of that lengthy investigation, a search warrant was granted and on Wednesday, local and state authorities executed that warrant at 401 Maple Street in Holyoke.
Once inside, 25-year-old Tahge Pedrosa was placed under arrest and the search resulted in approximately 5,000 ready-for-sale bags of heroin, nine grams of cocaine, two ammunition rounds, and approximately $112,000 in cash being confiscated.
The D.A.'s office noted that other drug-related paraphernalia, including digital scales and baggies, were also found in the search.
Perdosa has been charged with trafficking a Class A drug (heroin) [100-200 grams], possession with the intent to distribute Class B (cocaine), and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Holyoke Distirct Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.