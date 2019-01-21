Investigation underway after Blandford officials douse flames located behind brick wall.

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway to find the cause of a fire that occurred at a home on Main Street.
Blandford Fire officials tell us that they were called to a home on Main Street just after midnight on Sunday.
While crews were on there way to the scene to investigate, a first alarm was sounded after the original 911 caller stated that smoke was now issuing from her walls.
A first alarm means that other towns were needed to assist the Blandford Fire Department with this call.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately entered the house, hose ready, where they were greeted by a blast of heavy smoke in the dining room area of the home.
Firefighters observed that smoke was coming from the brick wall that was located behind a wood stove.
To get to the fire, crews were forced to take down the wall where they worked quickly to douse the blaze, utilizing two, five-gallon water extinguishers in an effort to minimize water damage.
Crews managed to contain the fire to just the wall, and no injuries were reported.
Occupants were allowed back in the home around 1:30 a.m.
Assisting the Blandford Fire Department was the Otis Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Monterey & Russel Fire Departments.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Blandford Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.