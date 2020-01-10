HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that Friday morning, a crew arriving to do some work in the area of 593 South Bridge Street found the body of an adult male in an alleyway.
That alleyway is not far from Morgan Elementary School. Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson Judy Taylor said that the school was in 'shelter-in-place' while police investigated in the area and students were safe.
Albert noted that the person appears to have had multiple gunshot wounds.
Troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office are assisting in the case.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
