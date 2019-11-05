SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after car was set ablaze in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to 164 Belmont Avenue and found a 2004 Honda Civic on fire.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Tetreault noted that the city's arson and bomb squad found that the fire had been intentionally set.
No injuries were reported.
