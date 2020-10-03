PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A homicide is underway in Pittsfield in the area of Robbins Avenue and Bradford Street.
The Pittsfield Police Department confirmed they were alerted to the scene around 9 p.m., Friday, October 2. When they arrived on the scene, they located 22-year-old Cassandra Brouthers on Woodlawn Avenue.
Cassandra was found suffering from a gunshot wound before being transported to the Berkshire Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Local police were assisted by the Mass. State Police Detective Unit and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. The District Attorney Andrea Harrington released a statement on the investigation, saying:
“I send my heartfelt condolences to Ms. Brouthers family, friends, and the entire community who are mourning today. We will not tolerate gun violence in Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police are conducting a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrator accountable."
Officials said they believe Cassandra was a passenger in a motor vehicle that was traveling along Robbins Ave., before the time of the shooting. They also said the shooting might not have been random, since there was no ongoing threat to the public that was related to the incident.
Authorities confirmed they are currently withholding information at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, but are asking anyone who might know further details to contact the Detective Unit at 413-448-9705.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
