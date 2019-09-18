HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a noose was found outside a Holyoke school.
That noose was found hanging Monday from a tree located near the Whiting Farms Road sidewalk in front of Maurice A. Donahue School, according to a joint statement from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Holyoke School Superintendent and Receiver Dr. Stephen Zrike.
Officials said that the noose was not visible from the school and it's believed that no students saw it before it was taken down and into evidence by Holyoke Police.
“I am frustrated and saddened that such an act would happen here in Holyoke. While I am encouraged by the response from the Holyoke Police Department and the District Attorney’s office, our community must continue to stand up to hatred at every occurrence. We must meet that hatred with the love and respect that every person in our city deserves," Morse explained.
The incident, according to Morse and Zrike, is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
“This is a deeply disturbing incident that runs contrary to the values of our school community and the city of Holyoke. We stand united with Donahue School in affirming our commitment to being inclusive of all students, parents and staff members," Zrike noted.
Appropriate support is being made available to school staff and students throughout the city.
Anyone with questions about the investigation or may have information related to it is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.
