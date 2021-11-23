HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police are investigating after shots were fired at an unoccupied car Sunday night.
Officers were called to the area of Lyman Street and North East Street around 10:20 p.m. for a repot of approximately 20 shots fired, according to Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
When police arrived, they found a gray Honda Accord that had been struck by over a dozen bullets on the hood, front windshield, passenger side, and one round penetrated the windshield.
Moriarty said no suspects have been arrested at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, HOLYOKE, and your tip.
