NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after an airplane flipped over Thursday at Northampton Airport.
Northampton Fire officials said that the airplane was attempting to take-off when something went wrong just before 12 p.m.
Emergency crews came from multiple agencies, including Northampton Police, Mass. State Police, and the Federal Aviation Administration. We’re told an FAA investigation is underway.
We do not have official word on what might have happened, but a worker at Northampton Airport told us the plane was taxiing on the runway when there may have been some sort of a mechanical issue. We're told no one was injured in this crash.
The airport is open and planes continue to take-off and land from the airfield.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
