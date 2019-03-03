Investigation underway after Sunderland Police find dead body near Mt. Toby cave trails.

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway in the town of Sunderland after police found the body of a deceased man near the cave trails at Mount Toby.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Sunderland Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos stated that police, along with members of the Sunderland Fire Department, were called responded to the area of Mount Toby around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday for a report of "a possibly deceased male party near the cave trails".
Police determined that the man, who's identity has not been released yet, they found was in fact deceased.
Further details have not been released yet, and the cause of the death has yet to be determined.
This incident remains under investigation by the Sunderland Police Department and the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
