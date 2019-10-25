NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Swastikas were found drawn in buildings at Smith College.
Today, the students and faculty came together to stand with their Jewish community.
The students we spoke to say hate has no place at Smith College after several swastikas were found in three different buildings.
"It is quite alarming," Smith College student Nora Paholak tells us.
Students at Smith College are speaking out after eight swastikas were found Thursday night.
Student Libby Keller tells Western Mass News this took her by surprise.
"It's scary, because as a community, Smith really does seem like the place where that wouldn't be happening," says Keller.
The anti-Semitic drawings were found in Seelye, Bass, and Burton Halls.
"It makes me really fearful for my friends who are Jewish, who maybe feel unseen or unheard, who are scared not only for their safety, but their community," explained Keller.
Since the hateful drawings were found , Keller says the campus community has rallied together.
"I think it really is a testament to Smith being a supportive place to go to school and to have all of us bond together no matter our faith, to stand behind our friends and community members," continued Keller.
The school's leaders addressed students' concerns on Friday.
"Smith is part of the world and the world is not hate crime free, but we at Smith can choose to conduct ourselves differently. We can choose to take care of one another. We can choose to work together for equity and inclusion," Floyd Cheung, Smith College's Vice President of Equity and Inclusion, stated.
Another student says something like this speaks volumes.
"These things are happening across the board. They are happening everywhere really, you know? It is not just a Smith problem. It is a social issue that we are addressing now with the United States and a lot of anti-Semitism," added Paholak.
The school has removed all eight swastikas.
Northampton Police are investigating the incident.
