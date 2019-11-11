ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We begin with developing news out of Athol where police are investigating a body found in the town Monday morning.
That body was found at Athol’s wastewater treatment plant on Jones Street.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office isn’t releasing much information at this time, but what we can tell you is that they believe this is criminal in nature.
The body was discovered very early this morning and investigators said the victim was a woman in her 20s, but they have not yet released her identity.
Neighbors told us that it is a quiet neighborhood where everyone knows each other, but no one saw anything suspicious.
They were shocked to learn what happened as police closed off the area while they investigated.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.