HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway at Mater Dolorosa Catholic School in Holyoke.
A parent has filed a police report in response to this incident.
In a letter sent to parents on Friday obtained by Western Mass News, Principal Maureen Donelan said, “It was brought to my attention that a student allegedly made an inappropriate comment to one or more students in the eighth-grade class. This matter remains under investigation, which is why I haven’t been able to share details. As always, the safety of our students is our top priority. Based on what I know to date, I do not believe there’s any risk of harm to any students,”
The letter goes on asking parents to not post comments on social media.
Parents first reached out to Western Mass News, concerned about the incident.
One family said their child is going to learn from home for the time being until the investigation is concluded.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
