Investigation underway at Northampton condo complex.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have opened up an investigation into an unspecified incident at a local condo complex.
While details surrounding the investigation remain limited at this time, Northampton Police officials say that they are conducting an ongoing investigation at a residence inside the River Run Condominiums.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived, they observed that a crime scene services van was on scene, along with three Northampton Police cruisers.
We have reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, who says that they have not been called to the condo complex located on Damon Road.
Further information surrounding this investigation has not yet been made available.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
