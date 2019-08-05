Investigation underway at Springfield apartment building.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is currently underway at an apartment building off of Bay Street.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed several police cruisers outside of the Tapley Court Apartment building and observed several officials entering and exiting the building.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.