WESTIFLED, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway at Stanley Park in Westfield.
Though Westfield Police wouldn't confirm why they were called to the park, a ranger told us that there was a body found on the scene.
The ranger confirmed the investigation is taking place right inside Gate 4 and they confirmed Kensington Avenue, near Gate 3, is almost completely closed off.
We spoke with the director of Stanley Park on the phone. He told us that the park has not been evacuated.
Several gates into the park, however, are closed and officials are not letting people too far into the rose garden.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
