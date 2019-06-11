WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have spent the last several hours conducting an investigation in one Franklin County town.
Investigators have been seen at a home on State Road in Whately since around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Western Mass News has learned this is a federal investigation.
Our crews have been on-scene since around 2 p.m.
Police have been coming in and out of the area and there are a number of agencies on-scene
It is still not clear what exactly police are investigating.
We have reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's offices and they report that they will have a statement tomorrow.
Officials noted that there is no danger to the public.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
