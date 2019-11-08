GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a Greenfield Police cruiser struck another vehicle overnight.
Greenfield Police said that the cruiser hit an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on Conway Street, near Main Street, just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.
"The cruiser was traveling south on Conway Street and struck the rear of the parked vehicle," police said in a statement.
Authorities found the owner of the parked vehicle and informed them of the crash.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
