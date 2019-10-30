Investigation underway near McGuirk Stadium in Amherst.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass and local authorities are investigating an unspecified incident that happened Wednesday night near Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
According to UMass representative Ed Blaguszewski, UMass Police are on-scene at Stadium Drive near the stadium itself and are assessing the situation.
We're told that the Amherst Fire Department is on-scene as well.
Further information regarding this incident has not yet been made available.
A portion of Stadium Drive is blocked to through traffic.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes
