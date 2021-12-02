WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Investigators have collected DNA from a late person of interest’s son 21 years after Molly Bish first went missing. Her family is hopeful that the DNA could finally lead to a break in the case.
The Worcester District Attorney's Office named Francis Sumner a person of interest in Molly’s murder. Summer died in 2016, but investigators traveled to an Ohio jail to collect DNA from his son that may tie Sumner Senior to the case.
"My sister is not here with me, I miss her every single day that will not ever, ever change," said Heather Bish, Molly's sister.
It's been 21 years since 16-year-old Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard stand at Comins Pond in Warren. Her family has been searching for answers ever since and with a new potential break in the case, they now feel closer than ever.
"I think you have no choice but to just hold on," said Heather.
Investigators collected DNA from Francis Sumner Senior’s son, who is currently serving time for aggravated robbery in an Ohio jail. Sumner Senior was named a person of interest in Molly’s murder just a few months ago, but he died in 2016.
"A father and son share the YSTR profile in their DNA so they’ll do some genealogy mapping and be able to see if that matches the evidence we have at the scene," Heather explained.
Sumner Senior had ties to the area and may have been spotted near the pond around when Molly went missing.
"He did look very close to the sketch and we later found out he had access to a white car possibly through his automotive businesses," Heather said.
Western Mass News reached out to the Worcester District Attorney's office who said in part,
“Our State Police Detectives have received and followed up on nearly 100 tips related to Francis Sumner Senior being named a person of interest, several of which did result in information that has helped to move the case forward.”
Molly's sister, Heather Bish told Western Mass News it may be months until the DNA results are in, but she is hopeful soon enough the waiting will come to an end.
"If we find the guy if we don’t find a guy I will always miss Molly...For us, it’s a level of closure of not having to fear anymore and that’s really important to us," said Heather.
The District Attorney's Office did not specifically say what linked Sumner Senior to Molly.
