BRADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Transportation Safety Board is beginning to get answers on what lead up to this deadly crash on Wednesday.
After their first, full day of investigation, they debriefed the public on what we know at this point.
The information that was released on Thursday is as preliminary as their actual investigation.
However, what we do know right now is that NTSB said they are going over pictures and videos sent in by the public.
NTSB tells Western Mass News the surveillance video from the airport shows the timeline of when the plane took off and when it hit deicing building, which was a difference of eight minutes.
Investigators are interviewing pilots with the Collings Foundation, who are all volunteers.
They have requested training records for the flight crew and other workers on the plane.
But as for the plane, one question that was asked was whether or not there were known issues with the engine before take off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.