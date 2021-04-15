CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following still developing news after the discovery of a body Wednesday in the Connecticut River. An identity has not yet been released. This all comes during search efforts for 11-year-old missing Chicopee boy Aiden Blanchard.
No new information has been released Thursday, but as you can imagine, the community is anxiously waiting for the identity to be released.
It's been more than two months since Blanchard was last seen in the area of Medina Boat Ramp.
A dive team found the body in the water between the North End Bridge and the Memorial Bridge down the Connecticut River in Springfield.
Police have not confirmed if the body is believed to be the missing boy. Crews have searched the Connecticut River multiple times with boats, drones, and helicopters.
Blanchard was last seen February 5 near the Medina Street boat launch area. He was wearing black ski pants, a black hoodie, and a red coat.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said this is a difficult time and told Western Mass News in a statement: “I thank the community for its patience as the process for confirming the identity is followed. We do hope this recovery will bring some closure to the family and a measure of healing to our community.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
