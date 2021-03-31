SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state Department of Children and Families, or DCF is under the microscope Tuesday following the release of a report showing system-wide failures that led to the death of a 14-year old autistic boy in Fall River.
David Almond was under DCF's purview when he was pronounced dead from starvation in October of 2020.
The office of the child advocate is now recommending changes for DCF to ensure no child ever faces this type of neglect again.
Officials with the office of the child advocate admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic altered the way home visits were conducted across the board and inhibited other ways that evidence of David and his brothers' neglect might have been detected.
Still, they said changes need to be implemented at DCF surrounding their policies on children with disabilities and reunification with families.
“David loved and was loved by his brothers,” MA Office of the Child Advocate Maria Mossaides said.
14-year-old David Almond was described as a courageous, caring teen with autism.
In March of 2020, David and his brother Michael were reunified with their father and his girlfriend leaving a residential facility where they were being cared for.
By October of 2020, state officials said the brothers had not been seen on-camera participating in remote learning in the Fall River school system.
On the 21st of that month, David was found unresponsive at his home, and his brother Michael had injuries.
David's death was ruled homicide by starvation.
David's father, John Almond, and John's girlfriend Jaclyn Coleman were charged with murder, but the case raised the question, how was the abuse and neglect able to go undetected for months?
The Office of the Child Advocate, an independent state agency called to investigate said there was a multi-system failure with the DCF at the center.
“The decision to reunify was a serious error that unfortunately was compounded by the pandemic,” Mossaides said.
OCA officials said the boys were seen through virtual visits with DCF and that it would have been harder to mask their neglect had the visits been conducted in person.
“Given the state of their starvation at the time the EMTs arrived to take them to the hospital, that it would have been very evident that they were being starved to death,” Mossaides said.
OCA recommended a host of changes to the system, including standardizing parental evaluations based on family history, reviewing practices regarding disabilities, reevaluating which families require in-person visits, and thoroughly documenting reunification plan.
Governor Charlie Baker Wednesday vowed to make those recommendations a reality.
“I expect and anticipate that everything in there is going to get implemented and is going to get implemented on a statewide basis,” Baker said.
In the short term, state officials confirm employees have been terminated.
"The senior leadership of the Fall River office was replaced, and the area director and the area clinical program manager,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said.
“Kids are not going to speak up for themselves sometimes,” Brenda Mastello said.
Western Mass News spoke with Brenda Mastello, a local grandmother who is fighting to keep her granddaughter, rather than seeing her reunified with the child's mother.
She said these new changes could help.
“I think they have to look deeper and further than just taking parents’ word that they’re capable of taking care of a child,” Mastello said.
State Senator Adam Gomez also spoke out on this issue Wednesday saying in part quote, "As the senate chair of the joint committee on children, families, and persons with disabilities, I am committed to ensuring that our children are protected, advocated for, and kept safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.