AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have determined the cause of an Agawam house fire.

In a joint statement, Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois and Mass. State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that Friday night's fire at 15 Bailey Street was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

"Investigators determined that the fire started in an outside smoking area in a plastic commercial-style smoking receptacle," the statement added.

Two people were injured in the fire.  One person suffered burns to his arms as he tried to escape.  He was treated and released from Baystate Medical Center.

A second male, who suffered severe injuries, was rescued by firefighters.  Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said that that person remains in critical condition at Baystate.

Additionally, two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.