AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have determined the cause of an Agawam house fire.

In a joint statement, Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois and Mass. State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that Friday night's fire at 15 Bailey Street was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

"Investigators determined that the fire started in an outside smoking area in a plastic commercial-style smoking receptacle," the statement added.

2 transported after serious fire on Bailey St in Agawam AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters on scene for a house fire at 15 Bailey Street in Agawam.

Two people were injured in the fire. One person suffered burns to his arms as he tried to escape. He was treated and released from Baystate Medical Center.

A second male, who suffered severe injuries, was rescued by firefighters. Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said that that person remains in critical condition at Baystate.

Additionally, two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.