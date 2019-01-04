NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new information into a deadly fire in Florence.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Carolyn Street in Florence around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said that a 69 year old resident was pulled from the fire by Northampton firefighters and taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Local and state officials have determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. It's believed that the fire started between two recliners in a den.
Mieth noted that there is "ample evidence" of smoking in that area and other possible causes have been ruled out.
In addition, investigators found that there were two battery-operated smoke detectors in the home that didn't have batteries and weren't working. There were no signs of carbon monoxide detectors in the residence.
"Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against fire. It is important to make sure you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home to provide early warning of danger," said state fire marshal Peter Ostroskey in a statement.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
