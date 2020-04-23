LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow fire investigators said the cause has been determined in a fire that left a woman dead earlier this week.
The department said that the cause of that fire was improper use or disposal of smoking materials.
Investigators determined that the fire was ignited by smoking materials on the second floor rear porch.
They said the porch was the only way out of the apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.