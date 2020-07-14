PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have determined the cause of a deadly fire earlier this month in Pittsfield.
In a joint statement, local and state investigators said that the July 6 fire at 73 Chickering Street started in a plastic trash barrel in a first floor living room and was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
"Several packs of Pall Mall cigarettes and matches were found in the area of origin," the statement explained, adding that other possible causes were ruled out.
Frances Lysonski, 74, was rescued from the fire, but later died from her injuries at an area hospital.
"The improper disposal of smoking materials is a leading cause of fires and fire deaths. Forty percent of Massachusetts fire deaths this year have been due to smoking," said state fire marshal Peter Ostroskey in a statement.
Investigators also found that there were no working smoke detectors in the house. The statement added that one detector found in the basement had a dead battery and was at least 25 years old. Another detector was found buried under boxes, had no battery, and was also at least 25 years old.
“Working smoke alarms give you early warning of danger and in a fire you need every second. You have only 1-3 minutes to escape the typical house fire...Just like other household appliances, smoke alarms wear out and need to be replaced after ten years. Expired alarms cannot be relied on to work you when you need them most," said Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons in a statement.
Pittsfield Fire has smoke alarm program for older residents. Those interested can call Lt. Randy Stein at (978) 448-9764 or by email.
Investigators noted that excessive clutter inside the home contributed to the fire spreading and hinder firefighting efforts. Sammons added that there are "safe and non-judgemental" support for those struggling with clutter. Those needing assistance are urged to contact their local board of health, a mental health professional, or senior center.
Those in Berkshire County can contact ServiceNet, Clincial Support Options, or the Brien Center.
One firefighter was also injured while battling the fire.
Damage to the house is estimated at $40,000.
