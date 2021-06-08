NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have determined the cause of a massive fire at a Northampton business on Monday.
In a joint statement, Northampton Fire Chief Jon Devine and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that the fire at East Heaven Hot Tubs on West Street was accidental in nature.
Authorities said that the fire started in a closet that held mechanical equipment connected to the hot tubs. They added that there is no evidence of foul play.
No injuries were reported. Damage from the fire is estimated at approximately $500,000.
The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.
