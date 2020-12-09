SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have seized nearly three kilos of fentanyl, guns, and cash following a major bust this week in western Massachusetts.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced the bust of a significant drug trafficking organization.
Five suspects were arrested and officers seized 11 firearms, over two kilos of fentanyl, two kilos of cocaine and about $12,000 in cash.
Officers from several law enforcement agencies worked on the long investigation, leading to the bust.
"This is particularly significant given what we believe to be an enormous amount, quite frankly, of fentanyl. Here in western Massachusetts, fentanyl is somewhat commonly found, but it's typically a secondary mixture in what is used on the street in the mixtures that are typically characterized as heroin," Gulluni explained.
Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and lethal substance - 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.
Gulluni said the amount seized in this operation would be broken down many times, leading to hundreds of thousands of individual use bags sold on the streets of western Massachusetts and this bust will save lives.
The five suspects are facing various charges:
- Julian Delgado, 29, of Springfield - Trafficking a Class B drug (cocaine) over 200 grams and Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Maralaisy Gill, 39, and Junior Degracia, 41, of Springfield - Trafficking in heroin/fentanyl over 200 grams
- John Feliciano, 45, of Springfield - Trafficking in heroin/fentanyl over 200 grams, Manufacturing in heroin/fentanyl, Commission of a felony while armed, Conspiracy to violate 94C narcotic laws, Unlawful possession of a firearm (10 Counts), Possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and Possession of ammunition without FID card
- Jose Antonio Diaz, 46, of Belchertown - Trafficking in heroin/fentanyl over 200 grams, Manufacturing in heroin/fentanyl, Conspiracy to violate 94C narcotic laws, Unlawful possession of a firearm (10 counts), Possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and Possession of ammunition without FID card
