SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
The Social Security Administration office in Springfield was evacuated Tuesday morning following a white powder scare.
It was an active scene throughout the day and after hours of investigating, they discovered the white powder in question was actually onion salt.
"They just asked us to leave," said David Bello.
It was anything but a typical day at the Social Security Administration office.
Dozens of employees and customers were evacuated from the building around 10:30 a.m. today after white powder was found in an opened envelope.
"It's a good thing they evacuated the building...because they have to investigate," Bello added.
Western Mass News was there as crews worked to secure the area surrounding the Bond Street building.
"Three employees were exposed. They had been isolated off to the side," said Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner.
Quarantined for their safety, the hazardous materials response team began their investigation.
"They’d suit up and go in, take a sample, and they have equipment on the truck that can analyze what the powder is," Leger noted.
After several hours, the white powder was determined to be onion salt.
The office was closed for the remainder of the day.
Now, everyone is taking a sigh of relief, but it certainly has many uneasy, just the same.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
